Hawks secure win on the road

The RiverHawks women’s team defeated the Cougars 72-to-67 on the road Friday at Clackamas Community College for the Clackamas Thanksgiving Invitational tournament during the weekend of Nov. 25.

Jordan Stotler, Bria Thames and Dajanay Powell dominated in their performance; all three recorded a double-double (ten or more of two different stats) in points and rebounds.

Taylor Stricklin was the Hawks leading scorer with 21 points.

UCC now has a record of four wins and zero losses. “We are pleased with the start, but it is going to be progressively tougher,” head coach Dave Stricklin said.

The women’s team started off with a spark, ending the first quarter with a score of 28-to-10. At halftime, the score was 37-to-26 in UCC’s favor. The game bounced back and forth in the third quarter, with Clackamas having a deficit of ten, UCC still leading 61-to-51.

Clackamas almost fired back in the end, splitting the deficit in half, but they were unsuccessful in getting the win.

Rebounds were one of the keys to UCC’s win, the Hawks getting 20 more (62) than Clackamas (42), but fouls were a big issue for UCC. Both Stotler and Powell recorded four personal fouls. Stricklin had three, while Merrily Jones from UCC’s reserves also had two. All of those fouls gave Clackamas 14 free points.

Blocks were another factor in UCC’s win; UCC recorded eight while Clackamas only had two.

Coach Stricklin was very happy about the win: “This is a good win for us; they are a good team.”

The RiverHawks will travel to Bellevue, Washington to compete in the Bulldog Classic basketball tournament from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3.