Hate in America

OPINION

Although our country is not the most divided that it has ever been, it is still plagued with anger and hate. People have different ideas on why this is; maybe social media has just become a window into people’s unpopular beliefs and warped opinions. Or maybe radical idealism is becoming more frequent. Whatever is happening, the feelings of the country’s citizens seems to be moving farther and farther away from sanity.

It is becoming so normal, in fact, that Twitter recently verified a prominent member of the white nationalist community, Jason Kessler. Jason organizes meetups like the Unite the Right’s March in Charlottesville, VA. Twitter support later paused their verification process because, as they said, “Verification was meant to authenticate identity & voice but it is interpreted as an endorsement or an indicator of importance. We recognize that we have created this confusion and need to resolve it.”

Although this is very strange and overall shocking, I know that this isn’t new to our country. Groups like the Alt- Right and Neo Nazis have always been there, but it feels as if they have moved out from hiding and become almost accepted members of society. Although, as Martin Luther King Jr. said, “ Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.”

So, to counter the rise in these groups’ influence, we have to start speaking out against them. There are a few ways to do this every day. Every small thing helps put society back the way it was. Both Twitter and Facebook have an anti-hate policy. To report posts and people for hate speech, click on the three horizontal dots on the post, and then, “report.”Keep watch for any hate you can find, and help stop it.