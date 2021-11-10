The 5th annual Legacy Ball is back as a virtual event after last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19.

This year’s Legacy Ball will be a live-streamed event accessible anywhere.

This year, the event will be hosted as an online event and silent auction. The Winter Wonderland Legacy Ball begins with an online pre-show at 5:30 p.m. for those who purchased tickets available at the link. A live stream of the Legacy Ball begins at 6 p.m. The online auction opens at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 10, and is active through Nov. 15.

The Legacy Ball is the UCC Foundation’s largest annual fundraiser, raising nearly $700,000 to date to help transform the lives of students by assisting them in reaching their academic goals. This year the Foundation’s appeal specifically contributes to the Forestry and Wildland Fire training programs in an effort to bolster the education of students learning to protect Oregon’s natural resources, a significant investment after Oregon’s recent devastating wildfires. Funds will still be allotted to scholarships and projects, but a portion will go to fund this year’s appeal for Forestry and Fire Science program needs.

“Attendees can participate from anywhere and are encouraged to host a party while streaming the event,” said Amira Kamel, UCC Foundation executive assistant, in a phone interview.

Bid for an opportunity to have tea with the UCC president.

Unique packages are available for auction suiting a wide range of interests and curiosities including English tea with the UCC president, a guided stargazing party, UCC kid summer camp packages, weekend getaway packages, a UCC pool party, Wildlife Safari packages and more.

“This is a great opportunity for all of us to come together and support the Foundation’s mission to further UCC’s mission. Through the strength and generosity of donors, we introduce the newest members of our leadership team and create more access to students who dream of going to college. Our program will also include a look at Umpqua Community College Foundation’s exciting road ahead and a look at UCC programs, including a special highlight of the Forestry Program and Wildland Firefighting Training,” according to the UCC’s Winter Wonderland Virtual Legacy Ball event page.

Look for the guided stargazing party when browsing packages.

For the last five years, the UCC Foundation has put together the Legacy Ball as part of UCC’s mission to transform lives and support a vibrant community. The goal of the ball is to raise money from the local community to benefit UCC scholarships, programs and projects. Contributions from community donors make it possible for students to achieve personal, professional and academic success. The Foundation supports Umpqua Community College’s priorities, including raising funds for capital support, student support and support for programs.

Financial contributions from family, corporate and community donors allow affordable access for those who dream of pursuing college. Contributions also give community members a chance to make a difference within their communities.

The 2020 fourth annual Legacy Ball was held at Seven Feathers Casino Resort in Canyonville and raised $188,575. The majority of those proceeds went to fund benefits for UCC students through scholarships and program support. A total of $55,750 was raised in support of a $100,000 appeal for the 10/1 memorial, at the close of the black-tie event.

Community members interested in making a contribution can donate with or without purchasing a ticket. To make a donation before or during the live-streamed event, text UCC21 to 44-321. Or you can donate on this page.

Hot air balloon weekends are up for grabs at the online auction.

The auction will open for bidding from November 10 at noon through November 15 at noon. Those interested in participating in the silent auction must first register as a bidder at ggobid.

All donations made are charitable contributions and the Foundation asks the community to give as generously as possible to support the UCC Foundation.

If you have any questions, please contact Amira Kamel at amira.kamel@umpqua.edu.



