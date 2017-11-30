For students, shopping savings aren’t just for the holidays

An app called Unidays is now available which gives students access to discounts when they register with the site. Deals are for many mainstream companies including Motorola, DC and Reebok. Products range from clothing, to televisions, to a $1 Wall Street Journal subscription.

Discounts also include 10 to 40 percent off promo codes, typed in at check out, for online shopping sites. Other savings on the site include gift card rebates and discounted percentages off online takeout orders (the restaurants, however, are mostly outside of Douglas Country currently). The app is available on Google Play or by signup on Uniday’s web page.

Locally, UCC’s website now shows some places offering student discounts such as 15 percent off all used books at “While Away Books” on Harvard Ave. in Roseburg.

Josh Jones, owner of While Away Books said, “We want to help people, who are trying to help themselves.” While Away Books also offers 15 percent off used books to teachers, home schooled youths and foster parents. They often host book signing events with four authors participating this month.

Though the acquisition of many student discounts may not require proof of enrollment, businesses are entitled to request such documentation. Student ID cards are available from the Student Life office in the Campus Center building. Call 541-440-7749 for current ID processing hours.

For UCC services, validation of a student ID is required each term you are enrolled. Validation stickers are available at the information desk in the Campus Center, from the cashier in the Administration building, and at the library circulation desk.

To access deals for students on the UCC’s home-page, hover over “CAMPUS LIFE.” Proceed by clicking on “Student Life” to the right, then once again to the right, click on “STUDENT IDS & PARKING PERMITS.” Now scroll down. The discounts are listed under this link.

If you’re in Lane County, Springfield’s Cinemark offers a discount to students. Some places might even be worth traveling to just for the student discount. NextStep Recycling was founded by Lorraine Kerwood who is known for her environmental and community work. NextStep Recycling, located in Eugene at 2101 W 10th Ave., offers 20 percent off many products, including refurbished computers, to students.