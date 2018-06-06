Finding the right hotel for graduation guests

With the school year coming to an end, June 15’s graduation date is fast approaching. Many graduating students are expecting family from out of town; many of the hotels in Roseburg are anticipating an influx of guests.

Finding the right accommodations for grad night can be a stressful experience. To help ease the stress of hotel hunting many people turn to TripAdvisor, a website that compiles and compares listings from several prominent travel sites putting emphasis on reviews submitted by past guests. These reviews rate hotels on a scale of one to five stars, one star representing a poor experience and five stars representing a favorable experience. Countless hotels in the area offer quality service but for family and friends coming for graduation two hotels that TripAdvisor recommends looks especially good based off of their room quality, and their ideal locations with access to both the college and retailers. Best Western Garden Villa Inn has one of the best locations and Travelodge Roseburg Riverfront offers both location and discount.

Best Western Garden Villa is located at 760 NW Garden Valley Blvd, Roseburg, Oregon. They offer free Wi-Fi, a swimming pool facility, breakfast and free parking.

According to TripAdvisor’s website, the hotel rooms are characterized as “comfortable.”

“Rooms are clean, comfortable and spacious. Enjoy a pool and hot tub, perfect for soothing those sore muscles after a day of exploration. A free hot breakfast is available daily featuring stacks of sizzling waffles, hot potatoes, scrambled eggs, bacon and sausage, a selection of yogurt and cereal, your favorite breakfast pastries and fresh fruits. It is all topped off with endless 100 percent Arabica coffee and cold juice”.

As an added bonus, Best Western is also a pet friendly hotel.

“Pets are allowed based on the availability of pet friendly rooms. Up to 2 dogs per room with an 80 pound weight limit. Additional pet types (cats, birds, etc.) may be accepted at the hotel’s discretion. Pet rate is $15 per day with a $150 per week maximum” According to Best Western’s pet policy.

If a bargain is more of what you’re looking for some hotels in the Roseburg area are offering discounts to relatives of graduating students.

Travelodge Roseburg Riverfront, located at 315 W Harvard Ave in Roseburg (seven miles south of Umpqua Community College), is offering a 20 percent discount for guests who call and book a room with Lisa Phillips, general manager of the local economy hotel. The 20 percent discount applies to rooms containing a single queen bed along with rooms containing double queen beds, earning considerable savings for those traveling on a budget.

This discount takes the price for a room containing a single queen bed for the day of Thursday, June 14 from $82.00 and marks it down to $72.00, and for the night of Friday, June 15 the prices drop from $99.00 to $79.00. Also included in this 20 percent discount are rooms containing two queen sized beds which will be marked down on Thursday, June 14 to $82.00, with the following day of Friday, June 15 costing $92.00 after the requested discount.

Guests staying with the hotel will also receive special amenities included in the price.

“We have cable, Wi-Fi, HBO and we have an upgraded continental breakfast in the morning which includes two kinds of toast, three kinds of fruit, three kinds of oatmeal, three kinds of muffins, four kinds of cold cereal, orange juice, hot chocolate, coffee, and tea. Along with that we have a heated outdoor pool, newspapers on sight and free local calls,” explained Phillips

“There is also a BBQ available for guest use, but there are no parties or drugs allowed. I do live on site so I’m here twenty-four seven and I am former law enforcement, so I make sure everything is safe.”

Travelodge’s double queen bed rooms come with a balcony which offers views of the hotel’s garden and the Umpqua River, the single queen bed rooms, however, have several options which are based on availability. In total there are three options to choose from: a standard single bed, a bottom floor standard single queen bed with a view of the garden and the same with a view of the Umpqua River.

“I also have a few single rooms that have a balcony, but those are limited and first come first serve,” added Phillips.

For more information about booking with Best Western Garden Villa Inn, visit their website. For more information about booking with Travelodge Roseburg Riverfront, and how to receive a 20 percent discount for friends and families of graduating students, contact General Manager Lisa Phillips either by phone at (541) 672-4836 or by email at travelodgeroseburg@gmail.com.