College students love nothing more than a hot caffeinated beverage, especially when their least favorite class gets canceled.

Although coffee is a caffeine favorite, tea is also a valued option with a broader variety of flavors. “I believe tea has so many health benefits, ranging from controlling blood pressure to skin benefits. It is also a relaxing treat in the evening or a refreshing beverage in the heat of summer. Something as simple as tea can be relaxing and have an assortment of health benefits and is packed full of antioxidants, so I definitely recommend drinking it to relax and reap the health benefits,” second year UCC student, Jordan Stookey, Associates of Science Oregon Transfer, said.

Tea also has healing properties.“Tea has been associated with a lower risk of depression. A 2015 meta-analysis of 11 studies with almost 23,000 participants found that for every three cups of tea consumed per day, the relative risk of depression decreased 37 percent,” reported Aaron Carroll from the NY Times.

Our local community has opportunities for those looking to add to their overflowing tea or shelf drawer. Lighthouse Bakery & Cafe has bulk tea available for sale for those interested in expanding their range and variety beyond basic green tea. Bring a container with you.

Tea has been a drink of choice for centuries. According to the UK Tea & Infusions Association, during the eighteenth century while a heated debate ranged on about the taxation of tea, another intense argument arose over the health implications of tea.

However, advances now in scientific and medical fields have shown that drinking three to five cups of tea daily can improve one’s health, depending on the type of tea. Black, white, green and oolong each have different health benefits.

Which herbs can be used for fighting back the newest flu that’s knocking down student GPAs? “There are an abundance of herbs which support the immune system; some of which can be used as a long term to enhance resistance to infection and others which are beneficial for the treatment of acute infections. Bayberry, boneset, Echinacea, elderflower, and elderberry are amongst the herbs which can be used for the treatment of a cold, flu, fever, and upper respiratory infections,” Christa Sinadinos, clinical herbalist, said on the website Starwest Botanicals. These herbs can be bought dried and make excellent additions to a loose leaf tea mix. Some of these mixes are available for sale in bulk at Lighthouse Bakery & Cafe as well as in tea bags at local stores.

Tea is a recommendable beverage for college students desperately searching for a milder, more gentle caffeine source. See the accompaning chart from Choice Teas with a breakdown on caffine levels.

If caffeine from coffee gives you anxiety and uncontrollable jitters,(and not in the good way), then an alternative such as tea with its lower caffeine content is an option for caffeine sensitive students who still need an energy boost.

Do you regularly drink tea? Have you noticed the health benefits? Share your tea experiences by sending an email to ucc mainstream@yahoo.com, and we’ll add your story to our online article. •