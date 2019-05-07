Charles Young, history Proffesor at the history booth. Showing off historical symbols.

An officer smiles while talking to a potential student.

Georgann Willis, psychology professor shows off the human brain at her booth.

The Explore UCC event took place on April 25. This event allowed different departments to share what they offer.



Seniors from high schools or possible students from the community had a look behind the curtain to discover what they would like to do when they attend UCC.



Whether or not it was more successful than last year is hard to say, but with 100 people attending sure is better than 0.



The event had thirty departments participate including the automotive department, History, TOP and human resources just to name a few.



Explore UCC will come back for 2020. Jessica Richardson, recruitment coordinator said “Yes, Absolutely.” She also said that the people were very interested and engaged.