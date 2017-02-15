Everyday life hacks for college students

A college student’s life can both be very stressful as well as busy. From making sure you are prepared for a test to hoping you don’t forget to eat breakfast the next day, there is a lot on a student’s plate, but “life hacks” can make a student’s life a little more easy.

One of the most effective life hacks includes using different colored pens and highlighters while taking notes. Because color is more appealing to humans versus black and white, colored notes are easier to remember. An article published by the National Institute of Health, “The Influence of Colour on Memory Performance”, states that “Colours can influence the level of attention and also give rise to emotional arousal which contributes to control processes that will later enhance memory performance.”

Another very useful life hack is to take more naps. It may sound silly, but a fifteen to thirty minute nap can help boost memory, focus and even creativity. Harvey B. Simon, editor of Harvard Health Publications, wrote an article discussing the effect that sleep has on memory, stating that “research suggests that even a brief nap may help boost learning, memory and creative problem solving.”

One of the best money saving life hacks found at UCC is the gym. A normal gym membership can cost thirty dollars a month! UCC’s cost for a membership is only thirty five dollars a term.

Students that do not have a credit or debit card, can use one of those “credit card” gift cards for free trials on movie, TV, and music streaming services such as, Netflix, Hulu, and Apple Music. These cards can also be used at UCC’s bookstore!

Lastly, a hack that helps your grades. If you are having trouble with a certain class, use the tutors that UCC offers. Any student can go to the Success Center in the library and instantly get matched with a tutor when needed. No appointment is required. The Success Center is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and on Fridays, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.