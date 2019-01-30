Student press freedom day is today, January 30. The first amendment gives us the right of freedom of speech.

Press freedom day is to remind us that students often times get censored by administrators who are more worried about their image than by what is important. These administrators do not want students to write about topics that their peers and community should know about.

Student press freedom day is trying to put a stop to that.

The Oregon Student Free Expression law protects student journalists from this type of administrative censorship, allowing them to write what is important to them and what they think the community deserves to know.

Oregon was the first to pass a student free expression law. Other states are also following suit with a series of laws called “New Voices” legislation. Hopefully soon all states will have laws like Oregon’s, giving students the protection and right to share their opinions.

Take part today by posting to #StudentPressFreedom.