Easy Thanksgiving dessert recipes from local cooks

Holiday cooks get stuck in traditional Thanksgiving recipes, but with so many different recipes available maybe this year is the time to switch up the food routine.

Below are three examples of fast and easy desserts that can be eaten during Thanksgiving from a few good cooks who are really good at baking.

Chocolate Chip cookies by “Gramma”: Ingredients: Flour: 2 1/4 cups Baking soda: 1 tsp Salt: 1 tsp Butter: 2 sticks (softened) Granulated Sugar: ¾ Cups Brown sugar: ¾ cups Vanilla extract: 1 tsp Eggs: 2 large Chocolate chips: “However much you want to put in there” Directions: 1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit 2. In a small bowl combine the flour, baking soda, and salt 3. Mix butter, sugars, and vanilla in a large bowl until creamy 4. Add the 2 large eggs into the mixture 5. Beat in the dry ingredients (flour mixture) 6. Stir in the chocolate chips 7. After mixing, put the cookies in a scooper or spoon and put on ungreased cookie sheets. 8. Bake for 9 minutes or until golden brown 9. Cool on baking sheets Chocolate Chip Cookies

Photo by Katie Grey / The Mainstream “Gramma” shared her favorite memory with the chocolate chip cookies: “I just moved to Roseburg and had a restart on life during quarantine and all I could do was make cookies. I basically made cookies everyday for a month, so now I am really good at making cookies, and they are super easy.” “Gramma’s” favorite Thanksgiving food is stuffing: “I feel like it only comes during Thanksgiving time, and it is just so good.” “Gramma” during Thanksgiving gets together with her family, and eats food and watches football. Recipe Review: Super gooey chocolate chip cookies, they were amazing, and I couldn’t just have one. I had three … definitely a comfort food.

Pumpkin Silk Pie by “Nana” Ingredients: Butter: ¼ Cup (melted) Cream cheese: 1 8oz package Cool whip: 1 container Canned pumpkin: 1 can Box of gingersnap cookies Pumpkin pie spice : ½ tsp Powdered sugar: 1 cup Sugar: ¼ Cup Vanilla: 2 tsp Directions: Crush box of ginger snap cookies into a fine layer Mix in melted butter and sugar Press into pan (9 in Springform pan) Bake at 325 degrees for 5 minutes Beat softened cream cheese until light and fluffy with electric mixer Add powdered sugar, pumpkin, vanilla and pumpkin pie spice; beat until smooth Fold in one large container of whipped topping and spread into springform pan Place in fridge for a few hours or overnight to set up Remove springform pan sides and top with cool whip Sprinkle pumpkin pie spice on top of pie Pumpkin Silk Pie

Photo by Katie Grey / The Mainstream “Nana”shared her favorite memory with this recipe: “I bring it to Thanksgiving every year and everybody loves it. She also shared her favorite Thanksgiving memory: “My mom put cornish game hens inside the Turkey and told my Dad that the turkey was pregnant, once he found them inside of the Turkey while cutting it up.” During Thanksgiving she gets together with all of her sisters and their families, along with her parents to play games and eat together. Recipe Review: The pie is better than regular pumpkin pie in the way that it has a light pumpkin taste to it and the crust adds extra flavor to the fluffy top part. It is like the whipped cream and pumpkin part of Pumpkin pie was just mixed together to create it. It’s almost like pudding with crust.