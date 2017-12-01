Easy and Affordable Things to Do Over the Holidays

Tis the season to be jolly with Christmas and New Year’s right around the corner. Here are some fun, easy and affordable things to do with the family around the area over the holiday season:

Festival of Lights at River Forks Park – The Festival of Lights has become an annual tradition around the Douglas County area. Drawing in nearly 25,000 visitors per year, the Festival of Lights has produced thousands of dollars annually for Rotary Club scholarships and service projects since 1993. The Festival of Lights has been open since Nov. 19, and will continue to be open until 1, 2018. The Festival of Lights has several different attractions to enjoy including the Drive Through light show which is $10 per car, the Holiday Village in Helleck Hall open until Christmas Eve, which is free and includes a visit from Santa, goodies, arts and crafts, and more. Furthermore, the Festival of Lights will provide wagon rides to enjoy the 500,000 lights on display. Wagon Rides are available through Dec. 31 on Friday’s, Saturday’s, and Sunday’s and is $5 per person. Bring your coat! There are other “special nights” in which proceeds will go to help other causes around the area such as Saving Grace Night on Dec. 2, where 50 percent of proceeds on that night will go to Saving Grace. Another “special night” is Veteran’s Night which is Dec. 17, and admission will be free to all veterans with proof of service. For more information, go to the Festival of Lights website.