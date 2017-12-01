Easy and Affordable Things to Do Over the Holidays

Tis the season to be jolly with Christmas and New Year’s right around the corner. Here are some fun, easy and affordable things to do with the family around the area over the holiday season:
Festival of Lights at River Forks Park– The Festival of Lights has become an annual tradition around the Douglas County area. Drawing in nearly 25,000 visitors per year, the Festival of Lights has produced thousands of dollars annually for Rotary Club scholarships and service projects since 1993. The Festival of Lights has been open since Nov. 19, and will continue to be open until 1, 2018. The Festival of Lights has several different attractions to enjoy including the Drive Through light show which is $10 per car, the Holiday Village in Helleck Hall open until Christmas Eve, which is free and includes a visit from Santa, goodies, arts and crafts, and more. Furthermore, the Festival of Lights will provide wagon rides to enjoy the 500,000 lights on display. Wagon Rides are available through Dec. 31 on Friday’s, Saturday’s, and Sunday’s and is $5 per person. Bring your coat! There are other “special nights” in which proceeds will go to help other causes around the area such as Saving Grace Night on Dec. 2, where 50 percent of proceeds on that night will go to Saving Grace. Another “special night” is Veteran’s Night which is Dec. 17, and admission will be free to all veterans with proof of service. For more information, go to the Festival of Lights website.
It’s a Wonderful Life (Live Performance) at Umpqua Community College’s Jacoby Auditorium– A timeless classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” will be performed live at the Jacoby Auditorium at UCC. Performances will occur between 26 – Dec. 17 on Friday’s and Saturday’s at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday’s at 2 p.m. Individual adult tickets are $13 and children’s tickets are $6. With a group of 10 or more, tickets will be discounted to $11.
Timber Town Toyland Parade in Sutherlin, Oregon– Every year, the people of Sutherlin put together a Christmas light parade of uniquely decorated vehicles for the holidays. The parade will take place on Dec. 16 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. For more information, call 541-459-3280.
12th Annual Rudolph Run – Cascade Community Credit Union, Bigfoot Beverages, The News-Review and Brooke Communications sponsor this drive for new, unwrapped toys for local families. Donations can be turned in at any Cascade Community Credit Union location locally or at other participating local businesses. The drive will be Saturday, Dec. 16 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Photos with Santa – For $9.95 get a photo with Santa at PetCo, and 100 percent of the proceeds go to local organizations helping animals. Photos can be taken Dec 2, 9 and 16 from 1 to 4 p.m. at PetCo, 780 N.W. Garden Valley Blvd. in Roseburg.
Roseburg Concert Chorale and Umpqua Chamber Orchestra’s Messiah – For $10 per person (students and children FREE), you can listen to Handel’s Messiah at Jacoby Auditorium, Sunday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. Tickets sold at While Away Books and at the door.
BSCC Barrel Race Horse Event at the Fairgrounds – Sunday, Dec. 17 starting at 8 a.m. See the Douglas County Fairgrounds website for more information.
To see even more local and affordable things to do, go to the Visit Roseburg website or check out the Wikido site.