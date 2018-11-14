The downtown Roseburg library will have a soft opening within the next few weeks, according to new Library Director Kris Wiley. The grand opening is planned for Jan. 10.

The scheduled reopening will bring an end to a year and a half closure for the library, which was previously the heart of an 11-branch library system run by the Douglas County government. Those libraries closed due to funding difficulties after voters rejected a proposed countywide library district tax in November of 2016.

Delays to a previously planned fall opening were related to construction remodeling.

Soon the library will be open 30 hours a week from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

“That’s a start. Our goal is to assess that and we’re very hopeful that we can add hours incrementally to be open, in a perfect world, six days a week,” Wiley said.

Wiley started July 2, 2018 prior to the city contract being awarded. Her responsibilities have including hiring staff and deciding where to place books. She is also writing the library bylaws and library policies.

Like before, the library will have wi-fi and wireless internet connection.

Over 50 volunteers have signed on to help keep the library running, but Wiley said she is always looking for more.

Funding for the January grand opening, called the final date of renovation, is coming from the Educational Service District. The library will also receive some funds from library card fees for out-of-city residents. According to the city of Roseburg website, “Residents of the City of Roseburg are eligible for a library card at no charge. Persons who do not live within the city limits of Roseburg pay an annual fee of $60 or a quarterly fee of $15 for a library card. Every person in one household may have a non-resident library card for the single fee. ‘Household’ means a group of individuals who comprise a housekeeping unit using one (1) kitchen and who live together under the same roof. There is no reduction in the fee for small households. The fee is not refundable and not prorated. Residents of the City of Roseburg without a permanent address are eligible for a library card at no charge. Students and youth age 0 through high school graduation who reside or attend school within the geographical boundaries of the Roseburg Public School District are eligible for a library card at no charge.”