UCC’s digital transformation to change the foundation of UCC.

Photo provided by Pixabay.

UCC has begun a project called “digital transformation” which plans to pave a student-centric road to success for the college. The project is projected to take the next six years. This transformation may include updates to technology and programs as well as improvements in communication and academic processes between students and staff.

The immediate goal is to get the input of students, staff, and the broader UCC community on areas where the college can improve any of its operations such as enrollment, instruction, student account processing, scholarships, and more.

The long-range goal is to improve enrollment rates and students’ UCC experiences, implementing updated technology where it could help.

Director of IT Tim Hill defined the digital transformation project as a change to the operating model, a strategy partly to change and improve technology user-friendliness.

Staff had the opportunity to voice their opinions during the project’s recent “listening meetings.” Hill asked questions in each meeting that stimulated participant-led conversations about how to improve the college.

According to Hill, the project will optimistically include UCC students, “listening meeting” participants, digital transformation steering committee members, tech application experts, technologists and “everyone.”

“We have 42 hours of listening involved in this project alone,” Hill said during his listening meeting on Thursday, Nov. 18.

As of that meeting, the listening meetings had taken about 20 hours of the total 42 scheduled hours.

Hill wants students to have the chance to give their opinions in future listening meetings regarding areas of possible improvement in UCC’s operations.

The meetings will ask participants to discuss ten challenges that the digital transformation steering committee can focus on:

Information security Privacy and accountability Sustainable funding Digital integrations Student-centric services Student retention and completion Improved enrollment Higher education affordability Administrative simplification Repositioning IT leadership within institution

Hill offered some reflection on current and new technological tools and programs in recent listening sessions.

Some of the areas of concern that Hill mentioned in recent listening meetings are listed below:

Need for updating Banner processes

Consideration for using a Customer Relations Management tool to help with registration, advising and marketing

Difficulties with Laserfiche integration, a web form tool

Consideration of power automate options (bots) which simulate keystrokes and reduce human data entry

Implementation of artificial intelligence

Difficulties with data warehousing, the ability to access college data on a need-basis

Consideration of mobile student app(s)

Need for funding and staffing

Another part of the meeting required attending staff to define success for this digital transformation project.

Jillanne Michell offered the idea of organization. “In a successful transformation you choose things in a successful timeline and it actually happens,” Michell said.

Others defined success as affordable, student-centric and achievable.

Taking the time to understand the concerns and processes of students and staff is important to the digital transformation steering committee. “We want to serve all students, and we don’t feel we currently are doing that,” Hill said during the meeting.

Hill said that future meetings need to identify what works and what doesn’t at UCC and set up a timeline.

Change to a college’s systems can be tricky. Hill mentioned that large digital transformation projects at other organizations have had a 60% failure rate, but he plans to reduce that rate by implementing change in increments. “The number one failure – the 60% failure – is because it’s done all at once,” Hill said.