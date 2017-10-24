Current Events

Through October 26 – UCC Art Gallery features artist Kathryn Cellerini. Forty new works by Salem artist Kathryn Cellerini Moore are now on exhibit at the Art Gallery. Lifelines are a series of mixed media drawings completed while Moore was an artist-in-residence at Playa, a premier artist’s residency located at Summer Lake, Oregon. The exhibit, which is free and open to the public, runs through Oct. 26, when a closing reception will take place from 12 to 2 p.m. For more information, email Susan.Rochester@umpqua.edu or call 541-440-4692.

October 26 – Dialogue with Deb. 11am-12:30pm in the Bistro, located in the Cafeteria. Please plan to join UCC President Thatcher for an informative session on what is happening at UCC. This is your opportunity to ask questions, listen to others, and be aware of her vision for the college. All sessions are open to faculty, staff, and students.

November 1 – Name the Turkey – ASUCC will be holding a naming contest for the turkey that has been seen around campus.

Ongoing

ASUCC Donation Drive. The ASUCC Leadership Team is holding a cold weather drive for hats, gloves, coats, and sleeping bags. New or gently used and clean items are greatly appreciated. Donation boxes are available in the LaVerne Murphy Student Center near the Cafeteria, and in the Sue Shaffer Learning Commons and Library. Donations may also be brought to the ASUCC offices in Student Center.

Clubs and Student Organizations