Current Events

Through October 26 – UCC Art Gallery features artist Kathryn Cellerini. Forty new works by Salem artist Kathryn Cellerini Moore are now on exhibit at the Art Gallery. Lifelines are a series of mixed media drawings completed while Moore was an artist-in-residence at Playa, a premier artist’s residency located at Summer Lake, Oregon. The exhibit, which is free and open to the public, runs through Oct. 26, when a closing reception will take place from 12 to 2 p.m. For more information, email Susan.Rochester@umpqua.edu or call 541-440-4692.
October 26 – Dialogue with Deb. 11am-12:30pm in the Bistro, located in the Cafeteria. Please plan to join UCC President Thatcher for an informative session on what is happening at UCC. This is your opportunity to ask questions, listen to others, and be aware of her vision for the college. All sessions are open to faculty, staff, and students.
November 1 – Name the Turkey – ASUCC will be holding a naming contest for the turkey that has been seen around campus.
Ongoing
ASUCC Donation Drive. The ASUCC Leadership Team is holding a cold weather drive for hats, gloves, coats, and sleeping bags. New or gently used and clean items are greatly appreciated. Donation boxes are available in the LaVerne Murphy Student Center near the Cafeteria, and in the Sue Shaffer Learning Commons and Library. Donations may also be brought to the ASUCC offices in Student Center.
Clubs and Student Organizations
- Campus Interfaith Coalition meets every other Tuesday (starting 10/17) at 3pm in JH 16
- Engineering Club meets on Friday’s at Noon in JH 16
- Geology Club meets on Wednesday’s at 1pm in HNSC 212
- NSNA (National Student Nursing Association) meets the first Thursday of the month from 10am-11am in HNSC 101
- QSA (Queer Students Advocacy) meets on Wednesday’s at Noon in JH 18
- Phi Theta Kappa meets on Friday’s at 9am in HSNC 212 (on 10/20) and then in HNSC 107
- Spanish Club meets on Tuesday’s at 2pm in Jackson Hall Room 16
- Umpqua University League of Legends meets on Monday’s from 4-6pm in the Student Engagement Center/Student Lounge.