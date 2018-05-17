Creatively Celebrating YoU one-day student event happens Friday

UCC’s annual end of year ASUCC sponsored event for students will be held Friday, May 18. The theme, “Creatively Celebrating YoU,” emphasizes celebrating cultural differences. Student clubs, campus programs and the community are invited to set up booths that showcase their culture, heritage and purpose.

Tables with samples of food from different countries, including Vietnamese, Thai, Mexican, American, Indonesian and Egyptian will offer attendees the opportunity to taste something new. Shaved ice will also be available.

Popular activities of black-light dodgeball and face painting are returning for more fun this year. New booths and activities are scheduled to participate:

• Umpqua Singers from 1 to 2 p.m. and KQUA radio DJ at the Swanson’s Amphitheater throughout the day.

• TOP: “You with a 4 year degree” information booth

• Interfaith Coalition Club: information booth and demonstration

• Batter Person’s Advocacy: hula-hooping

• Peer Mentors and the Quilters Guild: create a piece. Each club and attendees can create a piece celebrating themselves. The pieces will be stitched together by the Quilters Guild

• UCC’s Riverhawk Bookstore: showcasing “Reflections of the Umpqua” book and pre-orders

• Power Wagon Games: video game wagon

• Roseburg Indian Association with the Oregon tribes: attire and demonstrations

• Drama Club: Vulva Voom’s “The Future is Nasty” drag show and actors from Centerstage’s spring production of Rough Crossings with possible improv and information about coming events

• Healthy Minds Club: raffle and ring toss

• Kids Zone

• Queer Students Advocacy: coming out of the closet activities and information booth

• Kalpana: Fiji booth

• ASUCC: raffles for gift baskets and booth bingo. Proceeds from the raffle will sponsor scholarships for youth to attend UCC’s summer campus camps. Waldo will be on hand for a “Where’s Waldo?” hunt.

• The Paul Morgan Observatory: viewing at 1:30, tours from 2 to 3 p.m., weather depending.

“Creatively Celebrating YoU”, which represents UCC backwards, was selected as the theme because “we wanted to show awareness of diversity and allow the students to present their cultures and say ‘here’s what makes me, me,’” Lenora Anderson, former ASUCC vice-president, said. “That’s what makes up UCC.”

Booths are subject to change.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside on lower campus. Admission is free. Volunteers for setup and take down are still needed. Please contact Patricia Ochs, ASUCC activities officer at 541-900-9502 for more information or to volunteer.