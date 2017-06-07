Craft Time! with Haylie and Kaya part 2

It’s that time of the year. Graduation is soon approaching as college students get ready to move on to bigger opportunities. Apart from reminiscing about earlier college memories, perhaps the most fun aspect of preparing for graduation is decorating the graduation caps.

Decorating graduation caps are your way to personalize them to your style. They can be a great form of self expression, which is exactly the reason many of us go to college in the first place — to learn who we are and where we stand in the world. Imagine walking on that special day, throwing your grad cap in the air, watching as your unique hat paints the sky. Here is an example of a graduation cap that anyone can make and easily alter to their style.

Supplies:

◦Hot glue gun

◦Scrapbook paper for a background

◦Scrapbook letters, stick-on flowers, bows, pearls, and any other decorative items.

◦Paint (optional)

Directions:

Buy some scrapbook paper with a colorful background from your local art and crafts store, cut it to the same dimensions as the top of your hat, then glue it to the graduation cap with a hot glue gun. If you are transferring to an out of state college, print off an image of the general shape of that state you are traveling to. If you are staying in state, like Oregon, then print off that state. Now, using the printed image of your state’s outline, cut out that shape from scrapbook paper, using the print off as a guideline. Glue it onto your background. Next, start adding stickers, stick-on flowers, and even words to your grad cap. You can even paint on a quote from your favorite movie or song in a unique font. Most importantly, have fun and enjoy the process.

Quick Photo Tip: For the most optimal photo, have a friend or family member take a picture of your head from the back and tilt your head towards the camera. This allows you to capture your special day, with memories to look back on for years to come.