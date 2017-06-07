Craft Time! with Haylie and Kaya Part 1

Wearing a square on your head can be a bit weird, but with that square comes graduation, and this celebration is far from displeasing. As this attire distinguishes your accomplishments on graduation day, a little DIY decorating can distinguish your likes and individuality.

The internet warehouses a lot of ideas for DIY cap decorating and tutorials. Further, Google will give you over 6 million results if you’re having a bit of a brain fart after finals.

These results can range from intricate to simple, and if you are more on the simple side, don’t have time or the budget to decorate a cap that could be considered a work of art, here is a simple idea you might find inspiration from.

Supplies:

◦Ribbon

◦Glitter blast spray paint

◦Fine paint brush

◦Liquid stitch adhesive

◦Scissors

◦Acrylic paint

◦Lighter

◦Gems (optional)

Directions: