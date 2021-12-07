Students recently received an email from Director of Financial Aid Michelle Bergmann informing them of an excess of Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) funds. The email invited students to apply for these funds.

Students demonstrating financial need who were impacted by COVID-19 were then awarded these funds, initially capped at $300 per successful application. The funds were distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis to those eligible. In about six hours, the application window was closed due to a large number of applications.

The excess funds, equaling $7,277, were the remainder of funding that the college received in March 2020 that had to be spent by the end of 2021.

To assist more students, after the flood of applications, the Office of Financial Aid decided to change the cap to $150, doubling the number of awarded students to 48.

In an email correspondence, Bergmann elaborated that the excess CRRSAA funds were only a small percentage of the total, 1.3%, of UCC’s $560,927 CRRSAA award amount.

CRRSAA funds were not the only source of direct COVID-19 funding. “All students who were registered for fall term did receive funds directly, no application required, from the American Rescue Plan (ARP),” Bergmann said. She later explained that these funds were distributed at the end of the fourth week of the fall term and that students were emailed via UCC student email to inform them.

Three federal programs collectively known as HEERF, or Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds, were provided for student aid. They included the CARES Act of March 2020, the CRRSAA Act of December 2020 and the latest ARP act of March 2021. All the funds received by students could be used for any necessary expenses at their discretion.

HEERF help students afford not only college fees but transportation and living fees.

Snippet provided by UCC’s HEERF webpage.

Those who did not receive CRRSAA funding this fall term may receive other funding in the future. There are additional ARP funds that have been reserved for winter and spring terms. “These funds will also be made available to students using a similar breakdown,” Bergmann said.

Students can receive additional types of relief. The ASUCC Student Leadership offers a variety of student services for those in financial distress. To help with the holidays, ASUCC is currently offering stockings and stuffers for families who might not otherwise be able to afford them.

Some Take Flight Workshops are still available for free to students. By successfully completing three workshops and logging attendance through codes, students can be paid $250 for learning pertinent information that directly affects them. These workshops will also be available during the next two terms if funding allows.

For more information on HEERF funds, associated reports and other financial aid options, see the UCC Financial Aid webpage. The right-hand column provides access to a wealth of information.