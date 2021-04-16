Cause of student debt may relate to self-guidance in degree planning

Non-transferable credits easily compare to failed courses because either way students will be required to retake the course.

“If you fail a 5-credit course, it’s like flushing away $700 or $800 down the toilet,” said Dan Ruch, the enrollment and transfer advisor at UCC.

Ruch and Academic Advisor Mary Worthington agree that planning at any point in a college student’s career is wise. Planning ahead is better. They recommend that 2020/2021 first-year students begin their career preparation now.

Students who fail to plan ahead will discover that their Pell Grants are limited. Federal law prohibits students from receiving Pell Grant funding for more than six years in their lifetime. These six years are calculated using the Lifetime Eligibility Used formula.

To avoid running out of money, students can also research the types of transferable credits from UCC to other public in-state universities. The state of Oregon website offers a list of some transferable credits between community colleges and the public universities for both majors and minors. Many of Oregon’s public universities also have a list of courses guaranteed to transfer for credit. Students might consider speaking with their academic advisor if their course-of-choice is unlisted.

While taking courses that will not transfer may seem more expensive, students should talk to their advisor or instructors about the non-transferable courses they are interested in. Some provide valuable experience and internship opportunities that can set transfer students up for success.

According to Ruch, certain universities also offer articulated programs designed specifically to smoothly transfer credits from other colleges. Universities these programs to guide transfer students and keep them from duplicating credits and courses. OSU offers articulation of some of their programs, meaning that courses will transfer based on level and satisfy the same number of hours as the original college. For example, if an engineering student took ENGR 245 at UCC, the course would be equivalent to ENGR 248 at OSU.

If students are unsure of the type of career or degree they want to pursue, they can visit the UCC website’s career resources page. The page offers links to assessments that can guide students based on their strengths towards a possible career path that suits their abilities.