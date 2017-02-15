Casey’s Photo Tips

The basics

A picture can tell a thousand words without speaking one. That’s why it’s important to take note of good habits that make for better pictures. The first concept to grasp is to know how take a photo using manual mode. Instead of letting the camera make all the decisions for you, this gives the user full control, allowing you to make all the critical decisions.

Ask yourself these questions:

What is the lighting like, is it dark or light?

How far away does the subject have to be?

What is my subject going to be? Is it going to be moving or still?

All these questions should be asked when considering taking a picture.

The following applies to using a DSLR ( digital single-lens reflex camera)

Simply put, a DSLR is a a camera that uses mirrors and interchangeable lenses.

The three key concepts for a perfect composition are as follows:

ISO: Is the light sensitivity, the higher the ISO the more sensitive to light the camera is.

Shutter Speed: Can make the difference between getting a blurry or frozen shot.

Aperture: Is the amount of light you let into the camera, finding the happy medium allows you to properly expose an image.

After doing this process for awhile it becomes second nature, and that’s when the fun begins. Practice makes perfect! The more you practice and learn to understand the camera, the easier it gets – this process also doesn’t have to be limited to DSLRs. Most smartphones allow you to manually focus.

This series is to help people who want to learn more about how a camera works. Next time, I will demonstrate how to set up a composition and provide tips on what settings to use in low light situations.