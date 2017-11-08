Call of Duty: back into history for a new game

Hardcore fans of the Call of Duty franchise can now pick up their newest addition: Call of Duty WW2, developed by Sledgehammer games (last release was by Infinity Ward). The fast-paced first person shooter had a midnight release Nov. 2.

Call of Duty WW2 tells the grim story of World War II. For example, the game’s campaign mode starts players off directly in the battle as they storm Normandy Beach evading machine gun turrets while watching fellow soldiers take heavy casualties.

With all the questions and excitement in the air, many people are curious about Sledgehammer’s approach to the game’s multiplayer and zombie game modes.

I bought and downloaded the game Nov. 2 on its early release night, and I can say that after the first couple of hours waiting for bugs to be patched, I was very amazed with the game and its three different modes, campaign, multiplayer, and Nazi zombies.

In fact, at 9 p.m. I was at GameStop picking up the game. At 9:20 p.m., I started downloading it. The game’s multiplayer servers were down, so I started with campaign mode, and it wasn’t until 11:40 p.m. that the multi-player servers were up. At 12:06 a.m., I was still unable to load a multi-player game. At 12:12, I was finally able to start playing online in multiplayer mode. Being a fan of Call of Duty, I was committed to get into a game no matter how long it took.

As said earlier, the game’s campaign mode is an emotional roller-coaster but also a very fun experience. I was only able to play the first two missions, but the game did add a few new aspects.

Earlier in previous Call of Duty games, if your player’s health decreased, you simply ran to cover and your health automatically regenerated. In WW2, you have medical kits that you have to use to bandage yourself to gain health. You either find them throughout the game or take them from a solider who gives them to you over time.

The campaign also contains good commentary from actual actors such as Josh Duhamel (Transformers), Jonathan Tucker (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Sleepers) and Jeffrey Pierce (The Stranger Within).

The multiplayer game mode is also very enjoyable. This new Call of Duty does, however, now have a new “Headquarters” that is a sort of main lobby where players can take their customized character and walk around and do several activities such as training, one-versus-one battles and a shooting range to practice with new unlocked guns.

The game also has supply drops which fall from the sky and give players different types of calling cards, emblems and other personal items.

All of these new features aside, the game has amazingly smooth game-play. It was the clearest picture I have seen in a Call of Duty game in a while.

The game’s Nazi zombie mode is a game mode where players can play together or solo and fight their way through as many waves of zombies as possible. The mode was given some new additions to previous games’ zombie modes by adding things such as different classes which have a variety of perks and special abilities.

Players are also able to customize their own load-out before starting a new game.

All three game modes are thrilling to play, even though only the campaign has pure historical accuracy.

Gamers might be interested to know that, according to an article provided by Forbes, Sledgehammer purposely took out swastikas and other inappropriate icons on multiplayer and zombie game modes.

Yet, in the game’s campaign mode, Sledgehammer purposely left it and other icons in so that the game is as accurate as possible.

Forbes talked to the co-founder of Sledgehammer games, Michael Condrey, who said, “Including Nazi symbols wouldn’t bring honor, nor be appropriate, without the rich history of a WW2 story to ground their context in Multiplayer.”

I understand where he is going with that. In light of recent events regarding Nazi symbols, it would be a good idea to leave it out of a fictional part of the game. Keeping it in the campaign for historical accuracy makes sense.

Regardless of that, I love all three game modes and will be playing Call of Duty WW2 for quite some time. To readers who are fans of first person shooters, I say you should pick up a copy as soon as possible; you do not want to miss out.

Call of Duty WW2 has a rating of M for mature audiences rated by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB).

On a scale from one to ten: 8.5/10.