Bluebird Pizza is packed with love

The owners of Bluebird Pizza, Roseburg’s brand new gourmet pizzeria, believe in second chances (and for good reason). In March of 2016, Ric and Tami Webb were at a turning point. Ric was in a coma, fighting for his life against pneumonia, heart failure and low blood pressure. Tami was praying for a miracle as she watched her husband lay helpless in the hospital. After five days in the ICU, doctors considered taking Ric off of life support.

Not knowing where else to turn, Tami turned to her faith. She asked an Elder from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints to give Ric a priesthood blessing. Jim Pritchard had never met Ric and Tami, but responded to the request. In the ICU after the blessing, Pritchard left Ric a bluebird in a wire nest with a note that said, “Get well; there is much good yet for you to do! Your unseen brother!”

Six days later, Ric miraculously woke up. A month later, Ric and Tami were baptized as members of Pritchard’s church. Ric then spent two months in outpatient therapy with his second chance at life.

Prior to Ric’s illness, Ric and Tami were ready to make a change. Because they had been working in different states, they had only spent 35 days together in two years. Ric’s miracle inspired them to start a new business together which they called Bluebird Pizza, naming it after the bluebird Ric received in the hospital, a symbol to them of second chances.

For over 30 years, Ric and Tami have had successful careers in the restaurant and music industries. Both were UCC alumni in the 1980s, and music brought them together; Ric is a professional guitarist and Tami is a vocalist. After attending college, they moved to Texas and played in a 80s band called The Touchables.

“We love people,” Ric said. Every person who enters their restaurant gets a hug. They have family-friendly decor and everyone is welcome to pull a guitar or ukulele off the wall and jam out.

“We’re constantly trying new things to keep our customers happy,” Tami said. The pizzas are loaded with toppings. There are no fillers in the meats. Choices include pepperoni, sausage, taco meat

, bacon, and chicken. All veggies are gourmet and freshly cut, including tomatoes, cilantro, artichokes, spinach, mushrooms, olives, peppers and onions. They are always adding new toppings and menu items and have created vegan and gluten free options.

Bluebird Pizza, located at Colony Market, 1612 N.W. Keasey, offers large single slices of pizza every day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $2.99. Pizza’s range in price from $5.99 to $25.99. They serve calzones, a variety of Italian foods, gourmet beverages and homemade desserts, such as mini cheesecakes, fresh baked cookies and Ghirardelli’s bundt cakes. They have ongoing specials and offer a rewards system to earn free food. Currently, they deliver to businesses; eventually, they plan to offer residential delivery. They recently ran a Facebook campaign where a local family won free pizza every month for a year.