Blood Drives: Important Details to Know
By Veteran’s Day, the Douglas County public health network began reporting double digit increases per day in cases of COVID-19 with over 500 cases of people ill, 12 patients hospitalized in the county, and about 560 more residents in quarantine and another 148 in isolation. Although not everyone can individually help these patients, the public can help support county health by donating blood.
Numerous blood drives are going on all around Roseburg, starting with one on Nov. 17 at Abby’s Legendary Pizza Diamond Lake Boulevard from 12 to 5 p.m. as well as others. In order to schedule an appointment, go to the Red Cross website and enter in your zip code to find blood drives nearby. Click on the “see times” link and select a time that’s best suitable to sign up.
One donation of blood can typically save up to three lives. The blood type most often needed universally is type O, as it’s most compatible.
In order to donate blood, the first step is to make sure to drink lots of water and eat the appropriate foods either the night before or a few hours before going to a donation center. Once at the donation center or blood drive, donors will go through a basic eligibility check, being asked to show ID and driver’s license. They’ll also be asked for a complete address including P.O. Box and apartment number. In order to speed up this identification process, the workers at Red Cross recommend that donors complete a RapidPass online or download the Blood Donor app and making sure to have it all ready by the appointment.
Then donors are required to read about blood donating before undergoing a blood draw. Before starting, it’s also mandatory to answer questions relating to health history to make sure the blood draw will be safe.
The standard procedure before donating involves a Red Cross nurse checking temperature, pulse, blood pressure, and hemoglobin level. Blood donations themselves typically take up to 10 minutes to complete while the donor is lying or sitting down. After a pint of blood is taken, the patient will receive a bandage and will probably be asked to have water or snacks like cookies to get their energy back up before leaving 10-15 minutes later.
There are more ways to help for donors ineligible to donate blood for health reasons. Opportunities to host a drive, become a volunteer, or make a financial donation are all effective ways to help people in need as well.
Contact the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 or by email at customercare@redcross.org.
