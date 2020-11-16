Blood Drives: Important Details to Know

Numerous blood drives are going on all around Roseburg, starting with one on Nov. 17 at Abby’s Legendary Pizza Diamond Lake Boulevard from 12 to 5 p.m. as well as others. In order to schedule an appointment, go to the Red Cross website and enter in your zip code to find blood drives nearby. Click on the “see times” link and select a time that’s best suitable to sign up.

One donation of blood can typically save up to three lives. The blood type most often needed universally is type O, as it’s most compatible.

In order to donate blood, the first step is to make sure to drink lots of water and eat the appropriate foods either the night before or a few hours before going to a donation center. Once at the donation center or blood drive, donors will go through a basic eligibility check, being asked to show ID and driver’s license. They’ll also be asked for a complete address including P.O. Box and apartment number. In order to speed up this identification process, the workers at Red Cross recommend that donors complete a RapidPass online or download the Blood Donor app and making sure to have it all ready by the appointment.

Then donors are required to read about blood donating before undergoing a blood draw. Before starting, it’s also mandatory to answer questions relating to health history to make sure the blood draw will be safe.