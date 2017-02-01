Better grades, less stress

The Success Center currently offers free tutoring as well as free supplemental instruction for all UCC math, writing, computer science and Spanish courses. Tutoring not only improves grades, a study by the University of Wisconsin shows it also improves students’ social skills and motivation and decreases anxiety.

“Nationally students who work with a tutor do better. If you’re struggling in a class, a tutor is going to get you to a passing level at least; if you’re doing pretty well in a class and you just want some extra exposure to the material, come work with us,” Sadie Arch, the Success Center initiatives coordinator, says.

“Being able to work in a collaborative setting with somebody to kind of bounce ideas off is huge in retaining information. It’s much better than sitting and reading textbooks by yourself,”Arch says.

Core Mastery Program, Supplemental Instruction, Drop-in

Students who got a lower score than they’d like in their course placement exams can enroll in the Center’s Core Mastery program. Students can use this program to go over things they had problems with so they do not have to take a lower course.

Tutors will also take a class for the second time in the Center’s supplemental instruction program to help struggling students taking the same class for the first time.

The Success Center also has a drop in program where any student can come in and meet with a tutor to get help with any subject, no appointment needed.

“I think there’s still a stigma around asking for help. When people think of being a grown up responsible adult college student, they think they can take on everything on their own, and if they aren’t able to do it on their own, somehow they’re not smart enough, and that’s not true. Learning doesn’t happen by yourself. Learning is a very communal activity, and I think people need to get over that stigma and recognize asking for help is actually a sign of strength, not a sign of weakness,” Arch says.

The tutors are prepared for students with disabilities. “Our tutors are very aware of neurodiversity and that brains learn differently, I’m very proud to say our tutors are very neurodiverse, and they come from a variety of different backgrounds and have had their own struggles with a variety of things, so I think our tutors are well equipped to work with folks who learn a bit differently than the norm,” Arch says.

During the weekend before finals March 18, the Success Center will be open for a study-in from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be snacks and tutors.

To become tutors, students just need to apply. The Success Center is always accepting applications. They are paid positions and an opportunity to help others. There is an interview process where staff will be looking for some of the following: efficiency in the subject you would like to tutor, people skills, caring and passionate personalities and the drive to help others.

The Success Center, attached to the library, is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays.