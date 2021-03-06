ASUCC Leadership Board 2015 from ASUCC FaceBook page

ASUCC, Student Services and organizations provide resources and engagement for UCC students

The Student Services program provides students with assistance through the tougher times during a term. The program offers aid in the form of transportation assistance, school supplies, a textbook reserve, and supplemental food boxes.

Available services include:

Emergency Gas Voucher Program:

Established by ASUCC Leadership Board, the gas card program is intended to assist students that cannot afford gas at the beginning of the term, in the period between the time school starts and financial aid is disbursed.

Each voucher is in the form of a $15 gas card. A student is only eligible to receive one (1) gas card per term, maximum four (4) cards per academic year.

Textbook Reserve:

The ASUCC Leadership Board and faculty donate to the Textbook Reserve. Located in the UCC Library, reserve textbooks are available for some (but not all) of the classes taught at UCC and are for use only in the Library.

Student Resource Guide:

Created by a student…for students. The Student Resource Guide contains information on campus and community resources that are intended to help ensure students’ basic needs are met so that they can focus on being successful in their academic endeavors.

Hygiene Program:

Students who need basic hygiene supplies (shampoo/conditioner, razors, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrush, mouthwash, toilet paper, bath soap, hairbrush kit, and feminine hygiene products) can request four items per term.

Laundromat Voucher:

Students who need a place to wash their clothing can request a $10 laundromat voucher once per term. In addition, they can request laundry soap.

Hawk Nest Clothing Closet:

Donations of gently used clothing helped establish the Hawk Nest Clothing Closet in summer 2018. Students can select up to 10 items each term.

ASUCC also facilitates student clubs, “an opportunity to combine various aspects of their academic and/or vocational learning into personal action. Through participation in a student club or organization, students apply the skills and responsibilities of leadership and become involved in the community. Clubs are a great way to meet other students with similar interests and have fun while developing lifelong skills.”

Current clubs include:

ACM Programming Club The purpose of the club is to introduce and refine members’ programming skills; members will work on problem solving using a variety of programming languages. Adviser: Vincent Yip Computer Club The purpose of the club is to Investigate topics and activities related to all areas of computing. Promote computing on campus and in the community and to exchange ideas. Adviser: John Blackwood Engineering Club The purpose of this club is to ensure that every student in our area is informed on the possibilities and opportunities that a career in the engineering field can offer. Promote valuable skills used in engineering such as critical thinking, leadership, and teamwork. Adviser: Clay Baumgartner Geology Club The purpose of this club is to explore and experience the geology of the Pacific Northwest and beyond while introducing it to those without prior experience; to raise awareness concerning ongoing geological hazards in the surrounding vicinity. Adviser: Janine Roza Healthy Minds The purpose of this club is to bring awareness to mental health on UCC campus and in the community. Adviser: Hanna Culbertson Mainstream Student Newspaper You can write letters to the editor, write a guest column, or join The Mainstream staff (register for Journalism Production (J215) for a term or more as a writer, editor, designer or photographer. Adviser: Melinda Benton National Student Nursing Association, UCC Chapter The purpose of this club is to mentor and support nursing students and students interested in nursing. Adviser: April Myler Phi Theta Kappa The purpose of this organization is to recognize and encourage scholarship among two-year college students at Umpqua Community College. The organization provides opportunity for the development of leadership and service, for an intellectual climate for exchange of ideas and ideals, for lively fellowship for scholars, and for stimulation of interest in continuing academic excellence. Adviser: Marjan Coester Pre-Health Professionals Club The purpose of this club is to promote the understand and exploration of various health professions by UCC students. Adviser: Joanne Richards Queer Students Advocacy The purpose of QSA is to bring awareness and support to the LGBTQ+ community. Adviser: Georgann Willis Riverhawk Metal Maniacs Welding club Riverhawk Wrenches The purpose of the club is to expand the student’s interest in Automotive Technology outside of the classroom environment and enhance retention in the Automotive program. Adviser: Skills USA The SkillsUSA club at UCC recommends that students be in one of the technical or career programs but does not require it. SkillsUSA focuses on helping its members become world-class workers and responsible citizens. The SkillsUSA group hosts more than 80 competitions in the fields of leadership development, health occupations, occupationally related contests, and trade, industrial and technical contests. Adviser: Kevin Mathweg Spanish Club The purpose of this club is to promote a campus environment that embraces and values the culture(s) of our Latinx students and of the Spanish-speaking world as a whole. Adviser: Nicholas Tratz Meetings: The Spanish Club does not plan to meet until face-to-face classes resume. UCC Forestry Club The purpose of this club is to act as a support group for the students of the UCC Forestry and Natural Resources program and serve as a learning tool for forestry students that will aid in the development of good problem-solving skills. Adviser: Jarred Saralecos UCC Veteran Students Club The purpose of this club is to serve the veteran community of UCC to maximize each Veteran’s experience academically, socially, and professionally. Adviser and Veterans Certifying Official: Ann Abel Meetings: The Veteran Students Club does not plan to meet until face-to-face classes resume.

Students are encouraged to participate in clubs and information for creating a new club is available at the ASUCC Clubs and Organizations website.

To stay current on ASUCC activities and services like and follow the ASUCC Facebook page.

