ASUCC: June UCC banquet needs volunteers

A group of students in Dustin Cosby’s Small Group Discussion class are putting together a banquet in efforts to show appreciation to our staff and faculty of UCC. These students go by the name of “Group A.”

This group is also composed of ASUCC students and Veteran’s Club members.

The students, for their class project, decided to give back to our UCC staff and faculty by providing them with a banquet that will be served by UCC students. The group has petitioned $7,000 from ASUCC in order to pay for this event. We would like to invite you (student body) to be part of this project and help us serve those who have helped us be successful.

The banquet will be held June 1 in the cafeteria (located in the student center) from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

If you would like to help serve or give a small speech at this banquet, please contact Ali Lape at asuccpresident@umpqua.edu

Events Coming up:

Spring Fling will be held June 9, and ASUCC is looking for students to help. If you would like to volunteer, contact Pricila Lopez at asuccpublicrelations@umpqua.edu

Elections:

Ballots will be coming soon for ASUCC elections.

Student Commencement Speaker:

Also, a panel of student judges is needed to vote on a student speaker for commencement. If you want to be part of this panel, please contact Ali Lape at asuccpresident@umpqua.edu

—Pricila Lopez, ASUCC Public Relations Director