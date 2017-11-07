ASUCC events

NAME THE TURKEY

The “Name the Turkey” contest which started on Nov. 1 runs through Nov. 9 in the Student Center. The top five names will be up for a vote soon, and the winning turkey name will be announced the week of Nov. 13.

FOOD DRIVE

ASUCC will collect food for Thanksgiving baskets and the ASUCC pantry Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sherm’s.

POSE FOR PIE

SCAVENGER HUNT

Students can pick up a paper from the ASUCC office in the Student Center by 8 a.m. on Nov. 20 with instructions on 10 campus places they must find and snap a selfie at. The first 10 students who return with selfies from the correct areas will get a Costco pie and a tub of whip cream for their Thanksgiving dinners.

THANKSGIVING LUNCH

From 12 to 2 p.m. on Nov. 21, students, staff and their families are invited to a free Thanksgiving meal. Guests can also enjoy games and other activities.

FRESH FOR FINALS

Healthy snacks, massage and healing hands therapy will be provided in the Student Center during finals.

STUDENTS FOR CAMPUS COMMITTEES

Students are needed for the following committees to provide student input in campus decision processes: Academic Council; Accreditation Committee; Assessment Committee; College Council; Communication Council; Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Council; Facilities Council; Housing Committee; Industrial Arts Design Committee, Institutional Effectiveness Council; Technology Council; Policy and Procedure Committee; Safety, Security & Emergency Mgmt Committee; Student Services Council.