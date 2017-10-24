ASUCC Column

The ASUCC Leadership Board is comprised of five elected officers, 10 appointed senators and representatives from campus clubs and student organizations. They keep students informed about administrative and legislative policies that directly affect students, foster communities through campus activities and provides opportunities for student leadership skill development.

Student leaders participate in college teams, committees and task forces to provide students the opportunity to help shape policy, formulate plans and projects and participate in campus decision making. Students can learn more about what happens that these meetings by attending the weekly ASUCC board meeting on Fridays at 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the Bistro.

The ASUCC Leadership Team has internal committees: Activities, Budgets, Constitutions/ Bylaws and Elections. Students are welcome to get involved in shaping the direction of the ASUCC leadership organization.

ASUCC Leadership provides opportunities for student engagement through clubs and student organizations and campus activities. For more information about becoming involved through clubs, being engaged through activities and access to ASUCC student services that are only available to students, please contact any member of the current Student Leadership by visiting the offices in the Student Engagement Center, located in the LaVerne Murphy Student Center.

Current ASUCC officer hours:

Byronna (Ronna)- ASUCC President:

Mondays: 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Tuesdays: 10:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Thursdays: 10:00 a.m.-12:50 p.m.

Rob- Public Relations

Mondays: 10:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m.

Tuesdays: 9:00 a.m.- 11:50 a.m.

Wednesdays: 10:00 a.m.- 11:50 a.m.

Fridays: 10:00 a.m.- 11:50 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Brittany- Activities Officer:

Mondays: 12:00 p.m.-1:00p.m.

Tuesdays: 10:30 a.m.- 1:15 p.m.

Wednesdays: 12:00 p.m.- 1:00 p.m.

Thursdays: 10:30 a.m.- 1:15 p.m.

Fridays: 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Kelsey- Business Manager:

Tuesdays: 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Thursdays: 4:00 p.m.- 5:30 p.m.

Fridays: 1:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m.