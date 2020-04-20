Photo from Pixabay

Accessing Mental Health Resources During COVID-19

Through our current social climate during the pandemic many teachers and students have had to adjust their academic and personal lives. Through these changes many people may be experiencing feelings of anxiety, depression, fear and loss of control. There are available resources for those who may be struggling at this time.

UCC students are able to access Life Coach Hanna Culbterson. Culbertson is a Clinical Social Work Associate (CSWA). Culbertson can provide personal counseling for any sort of issue that impacts personal or academic life. Services extend to 2-8 sessions per academic term and then referrals for extended services are provided. Culbertson created a video with a step-by-step process to create appointments.

“Students can call my number directly and make an appointment by leaving a message. They can also call the general number and schedule an appointment there. Students can also make an appointment through my website,” says Culbterson. “There you will find a link that says ‘Make An Appointment’ which will take you to AdvisorTrack. Once you’ve made an appointment then I will create a Zoom meeting and I will send them details to their student email within the next 24 hours on how to access services.”

Life Coaching can be skill building or working towards goals related to academics or mental health. This can also mean stress management, holistic wellness and time management. Services are confidential and Culberston can also help students access insurance eligibility information and other resources in the community.

“For all new people that I’m seeing I will send them a consent notice and discuss the risks and benefits of services around zoom. If students are okay with that they can scan the form and send it back to me or if they don’t have the ability do so they can email stating they consent to care. Zoom has been working really well, but if they prefer over the phone that’s fine too. If students have any questions and need me to walk them through the process they can call or email me,” says Culberston. Life coaching contact information is hanna.culbertson@umpqua.edu, the general number to call 541 440 7900, and Culbertson’s office number 541-440-7896.

There are also services available through UCC’s counseling intern, Roger Kennedy, who is in his final year of obtaining his Masters in Counseling through Northwest Christian University. He can be reached through AdvisorTrac, by calling the general number, or emailing him directly at roger.kennedy@umpqua.edu.

Compass Behavioral Health is allowing walk-ins for assessments to begin services with screening at the door, after that everything is phone based and Compass is also starting the process of tele-health services. Tele-health is an online resource tool allowing video conferencing for care.

Adapt is also offering services using tele-health for clients, the office and front desk is open for in-take and individuals are being screened at the door. Adapt’s Chief of Operations and Human resources Susan Jeremiah expressed the concern for extra precaution during this time, “We are asking that if people want to have services and are feeling symptomatic to please call us before coming in. If they are actually sick there is an isolated room for them to still get care.” The Adapt direct line for mental health care is 541-440-3532; the direct line for recovery services is 541-672-2691.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) been addressing the issue of mental health stress during the outbreak by releasing resources and guidelines on their website. “Coping with stress will make you, the people you care about and your community stronger,” the CDC says in bold lettering.

Their guidelines suggest:

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) has released a, “Covid-19 Resource and Information Guide.” The 22-page guide provides a plethora of resources also highlighting how stigmas may also affect mental health. “The same way we fight discrimination against people with mental illness, we stand against racist acts against individuals of Chinese descent and any member of the Asian diaspora and Asian American communities,” NAMI states in the guide.

The NAMI information guide also provides access to online mental health resource tools such as the Shine App’s release of virusanxiety.com which upon clicking has a preloaded short guided meditation playing in the background while providing resources for self-care, questions answered by mental health professionals, parenting resources and more.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMSHA) has released, “Your Recovery Is Important: Virtual Recovery Resources” providing online support groups and recovery programs. SAMSHA states that maintaining recovery during this outbreak is of critical importance and that virtual resources should be utilized at this time.

For individuals who identify as transgender and are struggling emotionally or financially at this time there is the Trans LifeLine (877) 565-8860 open 24/7 where a person can be provided with peer support with other transgender operators.

If a person feels they are facing domestic violence and are unable to contact 911, our local Peace At Home Advocacy Center, formerly known as the BPA, has a 24-hour crisis line at 541-673-7867.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline also has a 24-hour crisis line at 1-800-799-7233 or individuals can go onto thehotline.org or text LOVEIS to 22522.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800 273-8255 and online chat is available as well.

Contact me at:

UCCMainstream@yahoo.com