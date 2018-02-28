10 Horror Movies Playing In 2018

Horror Freak News, Cheatsheet and IMDB have started analyzing what is new is the horror movie realm. The top 10 list below include my favorite films with my synopses from their picks.

Death House – February 23, 2018

Trailer for Death House

Synopsis: A prison is a place that holds bad people. And sometimes the worst of the worst. What would happen if the prison went under a power breakdown and every single door was unlocked letting out the evilest criminals with no way out? How is help supposed to find you in a secret prison? It’s essentially a Death House.

A Quiet Place – April 6, 2018

Trailer for A Quiet Place

Synopsis: John Krasinski (The Office) and Emily Blunt (The Girl on The Train) play husband and wife in this 2018 Horror film. Krasinski and Blunt live their lives in complete silence with their two children played by Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe. The family must stay silent no matter what or an unknown being will hunt them. The film gives a very ominous quote that creates worry for the family; “If they hear you, they hunt you.”

Truth or Dare – April 13, 2018

Trailer for Truth or Dare

Synopsis: “Truth or Dare” seems like a fun game. You can learn things about friends and even make them do embarrassing things. This game is to die for. Literally. In this new 2018 horror film, a group of friends will face the ultimate test. How far will they go to stay alive? The rules are simple. Do the truth or dare and stay alive or fail to complete a truth or dare and die.

The Strangers: Prey At Night – March 9, 2018

Trailer for The Strangers: Prey at Night

Synopsis: This deranged family first made an appearance in 2008 when they killed a couple simply “because you were home.” This shows just how evil the family is. Ten years later the family is back yet again, hunting down a family stranded in a mobile home park far from civilization. Apparently, a family that slays together stays together.

The First Purge – July 4, 2018

Trailer for The First Purge

Synopsis: In the fourth installment of the Purge trilogy comes yet another movie bathed in anarchy and blood. This is a prequel that takes place during the time of the first Founding Fathers. The Purge series is wrapped around the idea that the only way to stop crime is to kill people in the community for 12 consecutive hours. In this culture citizens have the right to “purge.”

The Meg – August 10, 2018

Synopsis: “The Meg,” rumored to be a movie for about a year, is now officially being made, starring Jason Statham (“Transporter”) and Ruby Rose (“Orange Is the New Black”). “The Meg” is short for the prehistoric creature the Megalodon, a ginormous shark that is said to be 65 feet long. The king of the ocean is now terrorizing an undersea crew taking shelter in their underwater sanctuary. It’s only a matter of time till they confront the Meg.

Slender Man – August 24, 2018

Trailer For Slender Man

Synopsis: Creepypasta character, Slender Man made an appearance in 2009 and even had numerous video games featuring the fictional character. The tall slim figure wears a suit and tie. He lives deep in the woods where he torments children and adults alike. Slender Man is now coming to the silver screen to give us a more in-depth look of the evil he manifests. In a small town, four girls decide to do a ritual that will bring Slender Man from the shadows. One of the girls goes missing which opens a window to mythical horror.

The Nun – September 7, 2018

Trailer for The Nun

Synopsis: The newest addition to “The Conjuring” film series is “The Nun.” The nun (Valak) was first introduced in “The Conjuring Two,” and now this movie provides an official background story about Valak. A priest and a novitiate are sent by Vatican officials to investigate a nun who committed suicide.

The Predator – September 14, 2018

Synopsis: ” The Predator” is said by Wikipedia to cover events that took place between “Predator Two” and “Predators.” Major Dutch Schaefer and his military unit are sent on a mission to the Latin American jungle. Schaefer and his team are looking for allies who have been captured by guerrillas who live in the jungle. This was supposed to be a rescue mission until his team was picked off. They have become the prey to the predator.

Halloween – October 19, 2018

Synopsis: The 11th film in the Halloween franchise is set 40 years after Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) was terrorized by the infamous Michael Myers, a masked figure that preys on naïve teenagers. Strobe is back to finish what she started, hoping to end Meyers once and for all. The only question is how do you kill pure evil when it won’t stay dead?

It looks like 2018 is going to be a great year for horror movies from “A Quiet Place” to “Death House.” I am looking forward most to the new Halloween movie.