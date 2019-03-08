UCC’s nursing program is one of eight regionally approved community colleges with Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) programs in the state of Oregon. Although recent news reports have pointed to its financial decision to forego national accreditation is due to its no longer being needed, the program is wildly recognized for its rigor and student success with over 85 percent of students passing their state licensing exams.

Amber Wenzl, a first-year student in the program has both endured and excelled so far. She offers some tips on studying and staying motivated. “Take it day by day. It’s a lot of work, and it’s important to wake up every day with a positive attitude,” Wenzl said. Instructor feedback has helped her the most during her first year, Wenzl said. She added that the valuable feedback helps with learning and remembering information, as well as being proactive in general.

One thing Wenzl didn’t expect was the large workload that comes with the classes. She said that one of the most difficult tasks is keeping up with the readings in the large amount of nursing books required for the program. On the other hand, Wenzl stated that working with patients at Mercy Hospital has been the easiest experience so far. She says that the atmosphere is easy to work in, and there isn’t as much information being transferred all at once.

Wenzl has several sources to help her study. TED Talks and Khan Academy provide new visuals and different forms of studying that help her remember material and information. Studying in groups, she appreciates those who work together and give reminders about assignments or tests. “Everyone in the group brings different perspectives that benefit everyone overall,” Wenzl said.

For students getting ready to head into their second year of the program, Wenzl advises that one major piece of information to remember is that this program is a job, so trying to work a normal job outside of the program will be difficult. Also, she says try not to feel like other priorities, like friends, families and even bills, are being neglected because so much time is dedicated to the program.

One last piece of advice she offered is to “take care of yourself,” and “take deep breaths, which is what assistant professor Cindy Steele tells us every day,” Wenzl said.

Students who want to join Wenzl and others in the nursing program will need to apply for the 2019-20 program. The deadline for the 2019-20 application was Feb. 15, and of those who applied, 85 will be chosen to take a proctored essay exam, and of those 85 then about 45 will be accepted to enter the program with acceptance letters going out the end of April to early May.

The essay will be based on one of six different topics: diversity, personal values, communication, motivational fitness, tolerance for stress, and transferable skills. A $25 non-refundable check or money order must be provided at the proctored sign-in table. The essay is scheduled for March 16 in the student center.

More information about the Nursing program can be found online through the UCC website or contact the Director of Nursing April Myler at 541-440-7879.